Chèche Lavi, a friendship in the midst of the chaos of migration

Tijuana has been widely represented in cinema as a paradise of excess, or as the boundary that limits the dreams of mexican migrants. The truth is that, being one of the areas of passage in the United States, this city brings together people from around the world, whose stories rarely appear on the screen. This is not the case of the documentary Chèche lavi: in search of a life, which follows two Haitians, Robens and James, whose trip began in Brazil and finds its summit in Mexico, where they are blocked waiting for political asylum in the United States.

“I’ve always been interested in the peripheries, in places that, culturally and economically, in terms of power, are separated by other forces. And I’ve always been interested in Tijuana and the border, and when I lived in California, I started to read up on the haitian migrants, and I was struck by the journey that I started, which began in Brazil and has continued through other countries to the north, ” said the director. Sam Ellison in an interview with Cinema PREMIERE.

This is his first feature documentary as a director, although his experience in the field of cinematography is extensive and, as a cameraman, he has worked on A Good Day in the Neighborhood (2019), with Tom Hanks; Vox Lux: The Price of Fame (2018) with Natalie Portman; and the famous Manchester by the Sea (2016), nominated for six Oscars, including best film.

“I’ve spent my entire career developing skills, personal awareness and sensitivity regarding the way in which the camera should feel, how a plan should be constructed. I think he was waiting for the right time to apply these skills. I think that as a cameraman and director of photography, this is my first opportunity to go out into the world and putting that knowledge into practice, ” he acknowledged.

This eye resulted and a different approach to present an alternative to Tijuana, because of the camera Ellison, which captures the look of Robens and James, a wide outlook on migration is emerging, which includes travelers of many nationalities crowded in shelters, as well as details that they observe while walking in the city. For some reason, the title means “in search of a life” in haitian creole.

“Everyone understands the migration and have seen Tijuana. It was very important for us to do things differently. One of our principal collaborators was the producer Abraham Avila, who is a native, and we’ve talked a lot about how to avoid stereotypical representation. I think that we have emotions; our style is very patient and attentive to our protagonists, as we have tried to convey what they felt, “ explained Ellison.

The film had the support of Fidecine and EFICINE and has participated in the competition for projects in development in Los Cabos, and was part of the official competition of the international film Festival of Guadalajara in 2019.

Chèche lavi: in search of a life It can be seen free of charge on Saturday, may 16 for 24 hours – 00: 00-23: 59 – and with an availability to a thousand of spectators through encasa.ambulante.org.