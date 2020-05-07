Check out behind-the-scenes clip of ” I’m Ready with Demi Lovato & Sam Smith (VIDEO)

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of the release of the title I’m ReadySam Smith granted to us a few minutes to tell us about his new collaboration and much awaited with Demi Lovato. Title dancing and engaged, including the clip, shot before the containment, has over 25 million views on YouTube. As to his opinion on the american singer, once again, the young man is adamant. According to him, this is the person most “genuine and honest” he knows. As he put it, and having spent a great time at his side during the studio recording and the video shoot. An ambitious project that highlights the community of LGBTQ+ and that allows the interpreter to Dancing with a Stranger of “recover” the moments of mockery that he faced during his course of sport in the teenage years.

A few weeks after the official release of the clip I’m Readythe two stars are back in an extract exceptional transports us straight into the scenes of the filming of this clip event. Accompanied by the director Jora Frantzis, Half and Sam recount their impressions of their collaboration. And to believe the words of each of them, it has been a real pleasure. The proof is in the pictures with the video available now.