Check out Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars at the Met Gala 2010

As long as we remember, the Met Gala– formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, has been one of the biggest nights of fashion.

Created in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for the viewers at home to watch and obsess on our looks of celebrities favorite of the night.

This year, however, the “Super Bowl of fashion” has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

In front of the 2020 Met Galait was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the event of pop culture.

The two actresses are joined by Hamiltonit is Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This year also marks the first time Streep already attended the Met Gala.

But now, it seems that all we can do is to remember and to return to the themes of the past.

The theme “Fashion Plate” 1971, “Cubism and Fashion” 1998, “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion”, 2009, “Punk: Chaos to Couture” 2013, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” of 2019 – there are a lot of story to cover.