Check out Daisies, the new clip of Katy Perry

The singer is back, not only with a new music video in which she shows her beautiful round belly, but also with a big announcement : Daisiesthis is not a novel piece among others… This is the first single of his next album !

Since the release of Witnessthere are already nearly three years ago, fans of Katy Perry are still waiting with impatience the return of the singer in the bins. Then, of course, the one that was announced in 2018 wanting to make a break in his musical career was not remained far from the front of the stage. But if it was actually unveiled a few new songs in the meantime, the interpreter of the famous I Kissed a Girl until then had not even mentioned of new album…

It is now done. And what better than to formalize this, the fifth installment with a title unheard ?

“The first single from KP5 is called Daisies“announced and Katy Perry at the beginning of the month on the social networks, revealing a pretty picture of her among the daisies (or “daisies“in English) to the office of the pouch.

While the new album still has no title, in front of, for the moment, just so the name “KP5“the single is indeed released last week. And he even got a clip ! Yes, two months after the Never Worn White, in which she had been in the passage revealed her pregnancy, the fiancee of Orlando Bloom, has again pointed the tip of her round belly on the small screen.

Katy Perry, true to itself

No frills this time, the singer is on a stage in the natural. Whether in an open field of daisies, necessarily, or in the vicinity of a source in which she does not hesitate to lie naked for a dip, and thus revealing completely its forms as a pregnant woman.

“They said that I will go nowhere, have tried to exclude me (…) They said that I was crazy, but I do never let me change“sings in addition to Katy Perry in the chorus Daisies. “I wrote this song two months ago as a call to remain faithful to the path that it has traced for itself, regardless of what others may think“, she says on Twitter about these words . And furthermore, please clarify that this song, whose video was shot in full pandemic, but taking care to respect the measures of social distancing after Rolling Stone, “has taken on a new meaning in the light of what happening in the world currently“.

What is sure is that this clip is in any case a large bowl of fresh air. More than ten million viewers on YouTube have already fallen under his spell. What to announce, finally, a new promising album…

