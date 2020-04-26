Check out David Corenswet as a replacement of Superman by Henry Cavill in a new photo

David Corenswet is the costume of Superman to Christopher Reeves when he replaces Henry Cavill in the new work incredible.

In the absence of recent news on the question of whether Henry Cavill will ever again see the costume of Superman in DC’s Extended Universe, the fans have decided to recast the role with some of their favourite stars. A new part of impressive images of fan art The star of the politician, David Corenswet as a Superman with an updated version of the costume worn by Christopher Reeve. Instantly, it is clear to see why the artist has chosen David Corenswet as a choice for Superman in the DCEU.

The digital artist “multiperplex” explained David Corenswet would be a perfect actor to replace Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel the DCEU after having previously expressed his interest to play Superman alongside his likeness strange with the character. The costume worn in the work of David Corenswet as Superman has a few more details than the original version of Christopher Reeve, with an outline around the symbol on his chest and his shoulders. Take a look at the fan art of David Corenswet, as the successor of Superman Henry Cavill below.

The Superman Henry Cavill has been seen for the last time in Justice League. Here is the synopsis official film:

Powered by his faith restored in humanity and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne asks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to confront an enemy even greater. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are working quickly to find and recruit a team of métahumains to cope with this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the formation of this league of heroes unprecedented – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an onslaught of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, stars of Justice League, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay tuned for the latest news concerning David Corenswet, Henry Cavill, Superman and the rest of the heroes of the Justice League.

New photos of the “Titans” show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight new images from the fourth episode of the second season of the Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad,” will explore the dynamic between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their family dynamic welded is developed only for their personal feelings bleed more in their work in order to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look on Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks on the original team together for the action. In particular, we get our best glimpse of how the combination Aqualad is translated to the screen in the form of live action.

Here is the synopsis of the official season two:

In season 2, following their meeting with Trigon, Dick reform the Titans. Under his supervision into their new home at the Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their abilities of heroes and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these Titans original try to pass to a normal life, when old enemies resurface, everyone must pull together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans, including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke puts the light on the sins of the ancient Titans that threaten to tear this new family of Titans.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop in Starfire, Teagan Croft in Raven and Ryan Potter in Beast Boy. The newcomers to its second output, which include Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales playing Superboy and Deathstroke, respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as the children of Deathstroke, Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves, and the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

The second season of Titans is now available on the DC Universe.

