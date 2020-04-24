Check out “Goliath” the new title of Woodkid after 7 years of absence

7 years after ” The Golden Age “, the French Woodkid sign his comeback with a new title. And an album to come.

Woodkid tackles ” Goliath “. The singer, producer and director French had here without knocking at the gate in 2013 with ” Iron “, a powerful title, along with a clip licked and rich in symbols. 7 years later, he is back with the first single from his next album.

“Goliath “, therefore, is a ride e on which we find the strings and majestic percussion that have made the great hours of the music of Yoann Lemoine (his name to the city). With a hint of extra strangeness, and a sound design with meticulous care.

Woodkid love the games track. And ” Goliath “is for the moment the only index that has left the artist on his next album, of which neither the title, nor the release date have been announced. The clip of the song should be revealed tonight, and it should shed more light on the direction of this second solo album.

In fact, before being a musician, Yoann Lemoine was known for his collaborations video. It was, inter alia, directed the clip for “Born To Die” Lana Del Rey’s “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, and more recently, it has signed the video of ” Sign of the Times “, the song that launched the solo career of Harry Styles.

If it has not released album since 7 years, he hasn’t been idle. In 2015 he signed the original soundtrack of Divergent 2, as well as that of the film Desierto, Alfonso Cuaron. He has also participated in an album around the songs of Yves Simon, a poet too little known of the song in French, and delivered with the actor Louis Garrel a very nice version of” The aérogramme of Los Angeles “. And as the French goes well, we wonder if his album will reserve a little surprise in V. O….