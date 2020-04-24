Check out her first two husbands, Jonny and Billy

Angelina Jolie has lived beautiful stories of love before marrying the famous actor Brad Pitt. Very appreciated of his fans as well as viewers, his love life seems to be still unknown to some. Check out the other two men who have marked his life.

The love life of the beautiful actress of american-cambodian Angelina Jolie has been very publicized, and even sultry at a certain time. Before marrying Brad Pitt, she had already been married to two other men. Discover Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, her first two husbands.

HER FIRST HUSBAND

The love story between the beautiful actress and the English actor Jonny Lee Miller started when they met during the shooting of the film “Hackers” in 1995. A love of youth because at the time Angelina Jolie was only 20 years old and her lover of 23 years.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie in a scene from the film ‘Hackers’, 1995. | Photo : Getty Images

A year after their meetingthey both decided to marry. This is dressing up with leather pants and a white top, on which she has written the name of Jonny Lee Miller with his own blood, as the actress said “yes” to her man. It was a marriage that had not yet been publicized since they were still young and unknown.

However, their relationship didn’t really last long, because just a few months after their marriage, they decided to break off and remain friends. But it was not until 1999 that they have both decided to formalize their separation by divorcing.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie still keep a good memory of her first marriage even if they are very quickly separated.

“It is a matter of timing. I think this is the best husband a girl can ask for. I will love him always, we were just too young.”,

she said.

As a reminder, it is at the age of 9 years that Jonny Lee Miller has made his debut in the world of cinema by playing a role in the series “Doctor Who”.

He is also the grandson of the famous british actor Bernard Lee, best known for its appearances in the film James Bond.

HER SECOND HUSBAND

After being separated from her first husband, Angelina Jolie fell in love with another actor, Billy Bob Thornton. The two met in 1999 and decided to get married. A love that is very intense and even that the beautiful actress was tattooed several times in tribute to her beloved husband.

While they were still together, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had habits very different. While the actor loves to enjoy the afternoon quiet with his friends in front of the baseball games at home, his wife feels more comfortable in dinners refined.

A subject that the musician was required to address in an interview granted to the magazine GQ.

“I’m really uncomfortable when I’m surrounded by rich people and powerful”,

he expressed.

Even if their romantic relationship seemed indestructible and very followed by the media, the two lovebirds are still separated.

After a few years of common life, it was in 2003 that they decided to put an end to everything and got divorced.

Eleven years after their separation, both have chosen to rebuild their lives by marrying each of their side. To recall, Billy Bob Thornton made his debut in the world artistry as a singer and a drummer in a music group.

Then, he began his acting career as a secondary character, but gradually it has got important roles.

HE WAS TATTOOING A PRETTY FACE

During the weekend of December 7, 2020, Angelina Jolie met one of the actors from “Dear Evan Hansen”, Alex Thomas-Smith.

On this occasion, the pretty star has been a nice surprise. Apparently, the actor had tattooed the face Angelina Jolie on his left arm.