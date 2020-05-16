check out his 5 best films !

Brad Pitt is mostly known playing in the movie Seven. Check out the ranking of the best films with the actor.

Brad Pitt has managed to break into the film and he had the chance to play in films of great directors like David Fincher or Quentin Tarantino. Check out the top five films with the actor.

It has been over thirty years that Brad Pitt plays in the film and mark the film. In fact, the actor has starred in several blockbuster movies such as World War Z or even in Troy. However, it is not with these films that it has become unavoidable.

The actor began his career in 1987 but it is in the 90’s that it was a huge success. In fact, Brad has managed to stand out in the movie Fight Club released in 1999. He has had the chance to play in the feature film of David Fincher.

In Fight Club, Brad Pitt embodies Tyler Durden, a guru who takes care of the club. The film has received numerous awards and he is one of the best achievements of Fincher. Moreover, Fincher has trusted several times to Brad in the course of his career.

In the second position of Critical Sense, we found Seven released in 1995. Brad Pitt played in the film by Fincher with Morgan Freeman. In this film, he plays the young detective David Mills. This film is a very good thriller and Brad plays wonderfully !

Brad Pitt has played in a Tarantino film !

Then, Brad Pitt has also done wonders in the film Inglourious Basterds, released in 2009 of Tarantino. This film takes place during the war, and the actor plays the role of Aldo Raine. This film received seven oscar nominations in 2010.

The “ex of Angelina Jolie also held a role in The Army of the 12 Monkeys from Terry Gilliam and with Bruce Willis. The film is released in 1995 and it is playing the role of Jeffrey Goines.

The film has received several awards and Brad won the award for best actor in a supporting role at the Golden Globes.

Finally, in the fifth place, found the movie Snatch, you are shorthaired or tu raques released in 2000. Brad Pitt embodies Michey O’neil. This comedy has received several awards after its release. In any case, the actor has played alongside the best in recent years !

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt couple – Brad Pitt movies – Brad Pitt instagram – brad Pitt best movies – Brad Pitt pictures – Brad Pitt’s Seven – Brad Pitt Tarantino