Check out his clip for ” Together “

Sia is tireless! While she has written titles for artists such as Celine Dion, Pink and Jennifer Lopez, she has also been echoing his voice for the film Dr.Dolittle and recorded a duet with BTS. While she comes to adopt a little boy, she also found the time to finalize the two albums that his fans are anxiously waiting.

To make them wait, the star has just reveal a few hints about her new project: a movie called Music, for which she has worked on the soundtrack. It now publishes one of its 10 songs in the feature film, called Together with its clip. In the video, the public will be able to discover the actors dressed in easily add emoji into a magical universe to deliver a dose of joy and good mood!