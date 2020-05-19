Check out his incredible live performance

Katy Perry getting ready to make her grand return to the front of the music scene. Currently pregnant of a little girl, the star has scheduled the appointment in the summer of next year to unveil his new album baptized Daisies. “There’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, literally and figuratively… to something that you attentiez for a long time. I’m excited, ” admitted she. To make wait his audience until the arrival of this new album, Katy Perry delivers the first single, also named Daisies. A ballad that encourages them to be so-even in the face of life’s obstacles. “I wrote this song a few months ago to remind me that we must remain faithful to the principles that you set yourself, no matter what may think of the others. Recently, this philosophy has taken on new meaning for me in light of what the world is going through. Each of the seven billion of us is unique, with its own story of strength and resilience to tell.” she explains in a text shared on social networks.

Despite the pandemic, and the containment, Katy Perry continues her project ingenuity. “One must manage many things with the clips. So you need to be super innovative. And I’d never stop to say to myself: how can I be innovative in this time? How do I get my music and visuals, while being in my living room? ” asks she in a interview for a Apple Music. Sunday night, in American Idol and for his first performance on television, with this single, the singer seems to have found the answer to mark the spirits. On this occasion, she has played with the virtual backdrops ” new technology never before seen on television.” “Leave the tray of American Idol and land in a whole new world,” wrote the singer on his account Instagram. The public was able to discover it in a large house, playing with shapes, perspectives and movements.