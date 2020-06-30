Check out his live to ” Dear Class of 2020 “

Katy Perry is about to make his great return to the front of the music scene! The star, currently pregnant with a little girl, and gave appointments to his fans on 15 June next, in the boxes to discover their new album baptized Margaritas. “It’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, literally and figuratively… to something that attentiez for a long time. I’m excited,” admitted she. To wait for your audience until the arrival of this new album, Katy Perry had delivered a couple of weeks, their first single, also called las Margaritas. A ballad that encourages them to be so even in the face of life’s obstacles. “I wrote this song a couple months ago that remind me that we must remain faithful to the principles that are set, not matter what you may think of others. Recently, this philosophy has taken on a new meaning for me in light of what the world is going through. Each of the seven billion of us is unique, with its own story of strength and resilience to tell.”, explained in a text shared on social networks.

While the pandemic was pushed to the cancellation of all the graduation ceremonies in the united States, celebrities are mobilized to congratulate the students throughout the event Dear Class of 2020. A graduation ceremony virtual organized by YouTube, and during which artists like Beyonce or Taylor Swift, but also of Barack and Michelle Obama have sent their video messages. Some stars have also decided to share this moment in the music. This is for example the case of Katy Perry, who donated two of their songs: her new single Daisies, but also its inevitable Fireworks. “I hope that in the midst of everything that is happening in the world, you will be able to take a moment to celebrate the completion of the bachelor’s degree. You are the future, and I know that you are going to take all that you have learned to make the world a better place. We’re never going to change,” she wrote in sharing the video of his performance on social networks.