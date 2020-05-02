Check out in which Johnny Depp was a refugee during the case of Amber Heard

Three years ago, Amber Heard was accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence, and requested divorce. At this time, the actor went to find refuge in the depths of the English countryside, among long-time friends : Tim Burton and Helena Bonham-Carter.

It’s been already three years that a legal battle is underway between the ex-husband Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In may 2016, the world discovered with horror the terrible accusations of domestic violence worn by the actress against her husband. Hollywood has so quickly turned back to the pirates of the Caribbean, who to escape the storm is gone to be put out to pasture in Europe, the home of old friends.

As shown in a source at the Sunit is in Sutton Courtenay, a small village to the west of London, that landed Johnny in this difficult period, in Tim Burton and Helena Bonham-Carter. ” He has stayed here several times, to escape the temptations and try to regain the moral. This is the perfect place for a retreat, everything is quiet, you can’t be further away from Hollywood… “says a local. Hosting discreetly in their mansion in Oxfordshire, Johnny has been able to count on the presence and support of his friends.

Very worried for him, the director and the actress (who are separated but still share their homes for the good of their children) have been up to organize a response, to which they invited several relatives of Johnny including the rocker Alice Cooper. The goal was then to make him hear that drugs and alcohol would only make the situation worse…

These stays green that would have permitted the father of Lily-Rose and Jack not to lose your footing, or rather, back in the saddle. ” He considers the village as a sanctuary, we could often see him walking around bike in Sutton Courtenay “, tells the story of a local. “Several people have almost the reverse, because it rolls sometimes in a rather chaotic fashion… “. However, it is not the only pirate that Johnny Depp can barely hold the bar.