Check out Jake Gyllenhaal in his new role as gay, 14 years after “Brokeback Mountain”

The actor will be in the casting of the ” Velvet Buzzsaw “, a thriller which will be released in February 2019 on Netflix. There will be a gallery owner confronted with supernatural phenomena.

When a film opens the film festival of the Sun Dance, it is always a good sign. This is the case of the ” Velvet Buzzsaw “. The expectations around this thriller from Dan Gilroy for Netflix are so high. All that the main role is held by Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor will play his first role as a gay man, fourteen years after the one of the cowboy amouraché of the late Heath Ledger in ” Brokeback Mountain “.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be Morf Vandewalt. A gallery owner is a homosexual confronted with supernatural phenomena and dangerous, after having bought the paintings of a painter, deceased and unknown to the world of art

A sex scene announced

Jake Gyllenhaal will play alongside other actors and actresses of renown. Among them, Toni Collette (” The Sixth Sense “, ” Little Miss Sunshine “, ” United States of Tara “…) and John Malkovich (” Dangerous Liaisons “, ” Burn After Reading “, ” Bird Box “…).

We already know that the horror film will contain at least one sex scene between the gallery owner Morf Vandewalt and another man. It seems, however, that it appears to sneak into the trailer (you see the pair of legs under Jake Gyllenhaal to 1 minute 14 ?) . “Velvet Buzzsaw” will be broadcast on the streaming platform Netflix from 1 February 2019.

