check out Kirby Howell-Baptiste who plays Taylor

Thursday 26 march 2020 at 21h05, M6 launched “Why Women Kill”, an all-new series created by Marc Cherry, the origin of the unforgettable “Desperate Housewives”. Check out Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays the role of Taylor in the fiction.

“Why Women Kill” starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, a young british actress. Zoom in on the rising star cinema.

In this confinement period, the French spend more time in front of a tv, which boosts the audiences of the channels. M6 has seized the opportunity to launch “Why Women Kill”, an american tv series of CBS which advocates the “girl power”.

M6 LAUNCHES “WHY WOMEN KILL”

Creation of Marc Cherry, known for the inevitable “Desperate Housewives”, the fiction brings together a casting mind-blowingwith Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The actress in london aged 33 years, plays the role of Taylor Harding in the fiction. It embodies a time that is part of a torque-free with her husband Eli Cohen – played by Reid Scott, and another woman, Jade – played by Alexandra Daddario.

A triad that will change the daily life of the couple. In this modern series consisting of ten episodes, which will soon turn in “Cruella”, has been chosen for his role in march 2019.

The shooting of the synopsis, which was renewed for a season two, took place in the state of California.

A YOUNG ACTRESS PROMISING

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is not her first role on the small screen. It has been seen in two seasons of the comedy “The Good Place” on Netflix.

She has also taken small roles in dramas, “Veronica Mars,” “Killing Eve”, or, “Into the Dark”. The pretty brunette took her first steps in the series “Holby City” in 2008.

In the film, Kirby Howell-Baptiste has played in several short films, both as an actress and producer, with works such as “Lucky Day” and “Minor Alterations”.

For the year 2020, it will turn in the feature film “Happily”, and in “Cruella”, the film’s live-action Disney, where it is going to give the reply to Emma Stone.

Concerning his personal life, Kirby Howell-Baptiste currently lives in Los Angeles where she pursues her career. His wealth is estimated to be over a million dollars. The young woman would have married a man without giving details of his marriage to the press.

THE CHARACTER OF LEO HOWARD IN “WHY WOMEN KILL”

