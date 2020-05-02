Check out Lauren Hashian, the wife of Dwayne Johnson

The key player in the movie “Jumanji”: “next level, Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” is married to Lauren Hashian. Go to the discovery of this woman who is the chosen of the heart of the famous american actor.

After having been married for ten years with Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson met Lauren Hashian. After a few years of doubts, the actor finished off by sharing the perfect love with the woman who would become his wife on August 18, 2019. This union gave birth to two adorable children.

LAUREN HASHIAN

Lauren was born September 08, 1984 in Massachusetts. She celebrated 35 years in 2019. The wife of Dwayne Johnson is also passionate about music. Also, she has discovered her talent in this area since his early childhood.

She is the daughter of the famous drummer of the rock group Boston John Thomas Hashian, known as “Bb”. In 2005, the songwriter and performer has participated in the reality tv series “R U the girl” aired in the United States.

Between the father and daughter this is a story of music, since she sang with Ernie and the Automatics, rock band, in which his father was part of it.

It was in 2007 that the girl from “Bb” made the acquaintance of Dwayne Johnson while the latter had to break up with his ex – wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian have said yes on the 18th of August 2019. Since then, the couple lives the great love. This idyll has also given birth to two adorable little girls, including Jasmine, 4 years old, and Tiana,1 year.

AN UNUSUAL MARRIAGE

After 12 years of common life, Dwayne Johnson is married to his wife Lauren Hashian on August 18, 2019 in Hawai. During this event, the actor and his wife have held make a ceremony very private and in any discretion, but above all as soon as possible.

The actor from “Jumanji” has shared in the talk shaw Ellen Degeneres the moment of this union :

“We wanted to marry very early, he confessed. At least, we said the vows and it was done. To 10 hours or 11 hours, you walk, you can enjoy the brunch in the family, and it’s done.”

Before continue :

“In addition, in Hawaii at that time, it was beautiful and my ancestors were looking at us. It has been a really beautiful day.”

A PRIVATE WEDDING

Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, have shared a marriage apart. In the same register, the singer Eve Angeli and her husband Christophe married in privacy on September 19, 2019. Only members of the family with the most relatives were invited.