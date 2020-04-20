Check out other looks for the birds of prey of Jurnee Smollett-Bell

The new artistic concept Birds of Prey reveals different looks to Black Canary of Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Black Canary has had its fair share of appearances in the direct-over the years, in particular on the Arrowverse. Birds of Prey was the first time that Black Canary appeared on the big screen, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell. It is not clear if we will continue to see stories of the characters that have been introduced in Birds of Prey, but Black Canary was a favorite of fans for many.

At the end of Birds of Prey, we can finally see Black Canary use her powers, this is why many want to see her again. We have also seen a new look to it at the end of the film. The artist’s costume designer, Greg Hopwood has shared different looks to Black Canary of Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who would have been considered. You can see the different looks below.

Here is the synopsis official Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard of the cop, the bird singer, the psychopath and the princess mafia? Birds of Prey (And the empowerment fantasy of One Harley Quinn) is a tale of twisted narrated by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell. When the villain the most harmful of Gotham, Roman Sionis, and his right arm zealous, Zsasz, have referred to a girl named Cass, the town is upset at his research. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya come into collision, and the quartet is unlikely no other choice than to team up to take down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a scenario written by writer Bumblebee Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz , Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini has also been interpreted in terms of the roles that were not disclosed.

Birds of Prey is now available on Digital HD and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on may 12, 2020.

