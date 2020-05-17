Good news for all fans of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. While the audience was waiting to discover, finally, a collaboration between the two friends, it is now a done thing! For the first time in their careers, they have united their talents on a title that they unveiled last Friday. Baptized Stuck With You, it was written during the containment and the profits will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. An association to provide scholarships to children of caregivers in first line during this pandemic.

To accompany their brand new song, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have also delivered a clip. To do so, the stars have called on their fans. “Help us to do the video Stuck With U. I want to see you have fun during this quarantine. It is the song of bal for all those who can not go to their prom this year. Send us your videos in your dresses and your costumes with your relatives, ” wrote Justin Bieber on his social networks. And the public has responded to the appointment! But not only that! You can also find Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato, Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher.

Check out Stuck With You Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande!