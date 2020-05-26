Check out sunglasses from Quay Australia, in partnership with Lizzo

The singer Lizzo joins the brand of Melbourne Quay Australia for a collection of glasses called ” CONFIDENCE IS QUAY “.

A collaboration of bold

The juggernaut of the sector of the bezel, Quay leaves through this collection the singer Lizzo express. The style of the singer to outspoken, this collection represents the first collaboration in the fashion world of Lizzo. After careful consideration a decision in which she is greatly proud of.

“Quay is a brand different from other brands of glasses that we usually see. This is a brand cool and in tune with the times but also inclusive and accessible. The message they convey on the self-confidence and self-expression is something in which I deeply believe and which I support. Combine all this with the ability to do well thanks to Feeding America represents all that is best for me. “ Lizzo

This collaboration presents us with 8 models of solar glasses, and blue light in a fashion style. We find particular forms of iconic brand such as cat-eyes, aviators, and masks, all this from the price more than affordable€ 50. A collection that wants to be accessible, placed under the sign of self-confidence.

Check out the ad campaign for the collection Quay x Lizzo below :

Quay x Lizzo : a partnership helping those in need

In the framework of the launch of this event, Quay and Lizzo are teaming up to donate one million meals with the movement ” Buy One, Get One, Give 100 meals “. This operation began on 20 may and ended on may 25. The customers therefore had the opportunity to buy the pair of their choice, and give 100 meals to those in need at the same time.

An initiative that will help the most destitute, who surely have need of support with the COVID-19. The interpreter of “Truth Hurts” account it is well to mark her arrival in the fashion world with these first steps, which is already more than successful.

The collection is already available on the site of Quay via this link.

