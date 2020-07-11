Check out the 10 songs that will ambiancer your summer

The 10 tracks that will make your summer musical. Fun Radio propose you to discover a playlist totally summer in order to spend a pleasant holiday. Whether you are traveling alone(e) to the beach, sipping a cocktail, or a family on the road, this compilation of the best sounds will make you dance in any circumstance.

Tusa (Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj), Breaking Me (Topic), Angela (Hatik), Mamacita (Black Eyed Peas), Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (Offenbach accommodation), Alane (Robin Schulz & Wes), Muévelo (Nicki Jam & Daddy Yankee), or even Me Provocas (Dynoro & Fumaratto) and Djomb (Bosh), this playlist will refer your few days of rest in the sun.

Fun Radio will accompany you even during the summer. Find every morning the best moments of Bruno in the radio with our host Jerome. Rendez-vous on the 24 August on our antenna to track the return of all your favorite shows.

