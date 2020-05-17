Check out the actor of the “Horseman on the roof Olivier Martinez, who played Angelo Pardi

Olivier Martinez has been remarkable thanks to his role in the feature film “the Horseman on The roof”. It has cardboard for years with many movies until it became unnoticed on the screens while his personal life was marked by adventure.

Olivier Martinez was born January 12, 1966, in Paris. His career was more marked by the fiction “the Horseman on The roof Jean-Paul Rappeneau, while his private life was known by his adventures.

HIS acting CAREER

Decided to follow the path in the universe of the film, Olivier Martinez, has done studies in dramatic art. It is then integrated into the Higher National Conservatory of Dramatic Art in its 23 years before escaping late in the mode.

The artist has started in a few films and notably in the series “Navarro”. Good start for the actor because at the end of the short-term, it flew picking up the César for most promising male thanks to his performance in “One, two, three, sun”, in 1994.

The fifty-year-old has been a great success thanks to the film by Jean-Paul Rappeneau,l y interpreting the colonel Angelo Pardi. He has had the chance to lead an international career by playing major roles in the dramas “Semana Santa”, “Taking lives, fates violated”, “Der Medicus”, “Revenge”…

HIS LOVE LIFE

The comedian has had a few love stories the first known to the public it is with Juliette Binoche, a stroke of lightning during the filming of “Horseman on the roof” in 1994. For her 2nd relationship publicized, he went out with actress Mira Sorvino; the two adventures each lasting 3 years.

In 2003, the muse of Yves Saint-Laurent met Kylie Minogue, a singer with whom he has lived 4 years of love. Almost 2 years after, he had a short adventure with Elsa Pataky.

Olivier Martinez was then married to star Halle Berry, with whom he shares a son named Maceo Robert, about the age of 07 years. But the couple announced their break-up on 27 October 2015, where the father of the little became very secretive about his private life.

