Check out the adorable because of the return of Kristen Bell in the sequel to Veronica Mars !

Be patient, the new season of Veronica Mars comes back soon ! After 12 years of absence, the famous detective private lands on the 26 July on Hulu for eight episodes. And if the series has known many twists and turns, Kristen Bell he felt that it was the best time to return thanks to his daughters. Married to Dax Shepardthe actress is a mother of two little girls of 4 and 6 years and hope to serve as a model. “I am very proud to be a part of this project that my girls will see one day because Veronica knows how to get by in this world”.

Reconcile the daily life of a mom and the actress is not easy but it is worth the effort Kristen Bell . “If we can do it in the best way, it will be worthwhile because Veronica will continue to exist as inspiration. I want my girls to have it. And I want people to wonder, like me, what would Veronica”. Remains to know when the girls Kristen Bell will look at a series of their mother. But the result is adorable ! Especially as the actress is not ready to abandon the series…

If the fourth season is coming 12 years after the third and 5 years after the film funded by the fans, the reason is very simple : Kristen Bell and Rob Thomas, the creator, could not coordinate their schedules. And if Veronica Mars had never end ? It is this that suggests the actress to TVLine.

Kristen Bell would be ready to play Veronica Mars “until all the world to Neptune is dead” before adding while laughing that the detective might be the murderer. Spoiler or not ? Kristen Bell is beautiful and well determined to play Veronica for many years to come thanks to “the commitment of Rob Thomas, always reinventing history” and not to disappoint the fans, “as long as the fans want more, I will try to continue”. What delight the followers of the series !