Check out the celebrity which has inspired the make-up of Margot Robbie

Last night was the premiere of the film ” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. If Margot Robbie, the lead actress, we were impressed side look, her makeup was inspired by another celebrity !

Yesterday evening in Los Angeles was the premiere of the highly anticipated film Quentin Tarantino : Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. The opportunity for many celebrities to do the travel and show looks more guns than the others.

This is particularly the case of the main actress of the film, Margot Robbiesublime in a long floaty dress white signed Chanelhouse of which she is since a few months the muse. If its appearance we, of course, bluffing, one must recognize that its beauty was (also) successful. Side hair, it is Bryce Scarlett who is busy to make this hairstyle a bit retro, with hull and waves of austerity.

For the makeup, it is the make-up artist Pati Prema Dubroff who is responsible for sublimate Margot Robbie. If the make-up was more than successful, it was inspired by a famous actress, in the name of… Lauren Hutton ! His real name Mary Laurence Hutton, the american actress, who is now 75 years old, had among other things played in Paper Lion or American Gigoloappeared in the hit series Nip/Tuck, and has become in 2017 the new face of Calvin Klein underwear at the age of 73 years !

An icon of beauty of the 70s, as the professional makeup artist Pati Dubroff has perfectly managed to convey on Margot Robbiethanks to a perfect complexion and bright, a touch of blush in coral and a mouth nude and glossy. Everything was eye levelwith a shadow to the eyelid metallic in shades of orange/pink, which had to sublimate the blue eyes of the actress. A thick layer of mascara, and the round was played ! A make-up perfect for this summer to replicate emergency !

