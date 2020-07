After a long time of teasé in social networks, Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez the unveiling of the clip official Past Life.

The video was made by the Vania Heymann and Gal Muggiaboth were appointed to the Grammysand was produced by Iconoclast. Trevor and Selena they themselves have recorded their videos for the containment and the production team has worked on the editing to create a surreal experience, and unique for the fans.

In 2 weeks, Past Life already has $ 30 million streams in the world.