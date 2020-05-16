Check out the fortunes of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson !

The Twilight saga has marked the spirits. This has allowed actors like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to raise a lot of money !

If the Twilight saga date for a few years now, it has benefited to the actors ! If some of them were unknown before, such as Kristen Stewart others had already had small roles. But faced with the phenomenon that lead to the five components, the actors have picked up the mother lode. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner or even Nikki Reed, ddécouvrez their salary ! MCE tells you more.

In fact, the Twilight saga has touched a lot of viewers around the world. After almost eleven years of creation, the saga remains the same when unavoidable. And the players have contributed a lot. We could see through the panes Kristen Stewart, who formed a wonderful couple with Robert Pattinson. There was also Taylor Lautner, the werewolf, or Nikki Reed to the family of Cullen. And thanks to his five films, the actors had the right to international fame.

The two main actors, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have even formed a real couple in life. Unfortunately, their story, rapplez-you, ended in scandal with the deception of the actress. But it has at least been able to console themselves with the pretty packet of money that she has collected throughout his career. She was chained at the beginning of the independent film without really break to the public at large.

It was necessary that she wait for the first installment of Twilight for fair and desolate his career. But after this role of human crazy in love with a vampire, the actress decided to come back to independent films.

Yet she will play in the remake of Charlie’s Angels. With all these projects, the young woman has pocketed no less than $ 70 million. A beautiful number on his account !

Same old same old For Robert Pattinson. Moreover, it was far from unknown when he made his entry in the Twilight saga. He had played in the famous Harry Potter. After having been a vampire, he has played several characters in Remember Me, water for elephants, Bel Ami or The Lost City Of Z more recently. But what will earn him big is none other than his future role in Batman. In all his fortune amounted to $ 100 million, a little more than his former girlfriend.

Twilight: Nikki Reed and Taylor Lautner not in rest

In fact, there has been not the main players who have fired their pin of the game. Taylor Lautner began as a fashion model. He has played in two of the three tv movies before taking the role as jacob in Twilight. He will also play in Identity a Secret, Valentine’s Day or even Tracers. In 2016, it also gets a recurring role in season 2 of Scream Queens. For him, his bank account shows approximately $ 40 million.

Nikki Reed also played well. It started with the movie Thirteen, immediate success. It will then play in Lords of Dogtown and American Gun prior to a change of register and play in Newport Beach. But its role as Rosalie Cullen in Twilight gave him a big thumbs up. She then followed this with the films Sleepy Hollow and The Sunday’s Horse. Today the wife of Ian Somerharler has launched her own brand of jewelry. His fortune amounted to $ 20 million for his share !

