Check out the husband of Salma Hayek for more than a decade, the father of her daughter

Salma Hayek shares a child with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The couple married in 2009 and had a second ceremony in the same year.

As the reports The Oprah Magazine, Pinault is an businessman and billionaire philanthropist. He is the chairman and ceo of Kering, which owns several famous brands, including Gucci and Alexander McQueen.

Pinault is also the president of the holding company Artémis Group. It is the product of a French family exceptionally rich. In fact, his father, Francis, is one of people’s most rich of the planet.

Salma Hayek at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. | Photo: Getty Images

The STORY OF The COUPLE’S LOVE

François Henri Pinault, whose philanthropy and gifts of charity are remarkable, is also a father, adored of four children, including his daughter Valentine to actress Salma Hayek.

In 2006, Pinault first met Hayek at a gala event at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. As reported in The Oprah Magazine, the pretty brunette has said in an interview :

“It is a story so romantic and amazing, but it is mine. I don’t want to rewrite a story to make me interesting.”

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. | Photo: Getty Images

THEY WERE MARRIED TWICE

In march 2007, the couple shared the great news of the pregnancy of Hayek. Simultaneously, they have also declared their commitment.

In 2009, Pinault and Hayek were married two times – once in Paris on the day of Valentine’s day and for the second time to Venice, Italy.

Salma Hayek, François Henri Pinault, and their daughter, Valentine, in Deauville, France, September 08, 2012. | Photo: Getty Images

TRIBUTE

In April 2020, the actress has published a tribute to Pinault on social networks. She celebrated the anniversary of the day the couple met for the first time, as reported PEOPLE.

In addition to several photos of the couple dancing, Hayek wrote that she felt extremely honored to have found Pinault and that the more she discovers, the more his affection grows.

In 2019, Hayek had applauded her husband for not having made gains on its major gift to Our Lady, as the reports PEOPLE.

The husband and the father-in-law of the actress have pledged more than $ 113 million in donations that are not tax deductible after the disastrous fire of the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris.

In his post on social media, she shared that her husband and her father-in-law are two generous French citizens. Hayek added that the two men understood the genuine importance of this treasury of spiritual, cultural, and historic Paris to the world.

Meanwhile, in February 2019, Hayek was reciprocated to a troll who told him that she had too much Botox. The actress has only proven that she is not the celebrity to annoy online.

