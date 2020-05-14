Check out the inside of the impressive house of Drake in Toronto

You love luxury ? Drake also.

Architectural Digest you discover the dream home of Drizzy in Toronto in its may issue that one can find online since Wednesday, a few days after the rapper was given a tour of the owner to his fans in the clip of “Toosie Slide”.

Dubbed the Embassy, the remains of the art deco style of over 4 600 square meters includes a recording studio, a basketball court indoor regulation-sized for the NBA, a glass pyramid 2 square meters, an indoor swimming pool and a room entirely dedicated to his trophies. The entrance hall has two sculptures by Kaws along the ground in black and white marble Nero Marquina. There is also a chandelier custom made in bronze and marble signed Ferris Rafauli.

“As I have built in my hometown, I wanted the structure to hold the shock during 100 years,” revealed Drake to the magazine. “I wanted it to have a side monumental in size and feeling,” says Drake about this project of passion. “It’s one of the things that I leave behind me, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

A room of 13 meters high and includes a concert grand piano Bösendorfer designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The home also features a suspended staircase in marble with ornate chandeliers Rafauli.