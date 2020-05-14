Check out the inside of the impressive house of Drake in Toronto

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
You love luxury ? Drake also.
Architectural Digest you discover the dream home of Drizzy in Toronto in its may issue that one can find online since Wednesday, a few days after the rapper was given a tour of the owner to his fans in the clip of “Toosie Slide”.
Dubbed the Embassy, the remains of the art deco style of over 4 600 square meters includes a recording studio, a basketball court indoor regulation-sized for the NBA, a glass pyramid 2 square meters, an indoor swimming pool and a room entirely dedicated to his trophies. The entrance hall has two sculptures by Kaws along the ground in black and white marble Nero Marquina. There is also a chandelier custom made in bronze and marble signed Ferris Rafauli.
“As I have built in my hometown, I wanted the structure to hold the shock during 100 years,” revealed Drake to the magazine. “I wanted it to have a side monumental in size and feeling,” says Drake about this project of passion. “It’s one of the things that I leave behind me, so it had to be timeless and strong.”
A room of 13 meters high and includes a concert grand piano Bösendorfer designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The home also features a suspended staircase in marble with ornate chandeliers Rafauli.
After Drake makes not less than 300 square feet, plus 100 square meters of covered terrace.
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
“The bedroom, this is where I decompress away from the world at the end of the night and when I opened my eyes to enjoy the day,” he told the magazine. “The bed allows you to float, the shower allows you to escape and collect your thoughts, and the dressing room makes you want to talk to you-even while you dress.”
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
The kitchen contains chairs Rafauli, an island with marble Paonazzo, chandeliers Gabriel Scott, a cooker La Cornue x Ferris Rafauli, sinks Kohler and faucets Waterworks.
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
“It is a very great luxury,” said Drake to describe his house. “This concept is declined through the size of the rooms, materials and details of floors and ceilings.”
“I wanted to make sure that we track the work I’ve done over the years at all levels”, he added.