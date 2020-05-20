Check out the latest poster of Wonder Woman 1984

While we learned yesterday that there were strong chances that the release of the film Wonder Woman 1984 be postponed again, Warner Bros. we give them what to wait until then. In fact, the studio has just unveiled a new poster for the next installment devoted to the adventures of the Amazon with Gal Gadot in the lead role.

Wonder Woman and her Lasso, magic

If we found Diana Prince during the First World War in the first film of Patty Jenkis, in the direction of the 80’s with Wonder Woman 1984. In the first trailer and on the various promotional posters, on film, there was finally the armor of the golden Eagle, made entirely of gold and making the person who wears it invincible. On this new poster on colored background, the vibes very retro (welcome to the 80’s), Wonder Woman is once again the golden armor of a warrior while wielding her trusty lasso of magic, a formidable weapon that forces any person trapped in it to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. A accessory rather useful to defeat his opponents, it will grant you. This lasso magic unbreakable and long several meters has been created from the belt of Aphrodite that the goddess has bequeathed to the mother of Diana, Hippolyte.

In this movie, Diana Prince will have two enemies to face. On one side, the rich and brilliant businessman Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian)a man able to control the thoughts of other human beings. On the other, Cheetah (aka Barbara Ann Minerva), who is played by Kristen Wiig (My best friends) and that is has super powers like strength and speed beyond belief, and the ability to control the animals. This second opus will also sign the return of the beloved Diana, Steve t. trenor, however, disappeared during the First War Nun. A reunion unexpected, which is not good news…

For the moment, the release of the film is always kept in the dark halls of the August 12, 2020 but it may be shifted in the month of December.

Source.