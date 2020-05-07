check out the new armor of Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman is going to revise its look for his second trip to solo on the big screen. New images allow us to contemplate its resplendent golden armor that has already been seen briefly in the first trailer, and it is little to say that it puts eyeful !

The usual costume of Wonder Woman fits like a glove to Gal Gadot. The first film in DC was greatly respected its representation in the collective imagination, with a red top, a skirt that is blue and tall boots in gold. Add to it the accessories classic, as his crown, his shield and his sword. Director Patty Jenkins has respected the mythology and did not dare to take big risks, which allows this adaptation to be a nice commercial success and critical.

For his second adventure, Diana is not going to be content to focus solely on its own strengths. As the trailer and a few posters of the show, she will go out of his wardrobe a suit of armor that will speak to fans of the comics : the Golden Eagle. Introduced in the segment Kingdom Comeit is unique in that it does not go unnoticed with a dominant gold and wings impressive. A paraphernalia that makes the super-heroine even more badass. It will be observed when even a small difference compared to the written version, with this skirt replaced by a combination of the most complete. This allows to accentuate the power of the golden and become a second skin for Diana. If we turn to the comics, it was his mother who crafted this armor, and even if it is not openly announced, to the Amazons of Hippolyta might have a role to play in the film.

Wonder Woman dazzles us with his golden armor

The inevitable american media Entertainment Weekly contribution this month of February for the promotion of Wonder Woman 1984with a cover that looks and exclusive images :

Visually, it is a delight. Gal Gadot doing very well, the armour, reinforcing a charism that is already present. But you can not use this armor throughout the film and too much force on his charm. Wonder Woman will keep her costume normal and dégainera probably that when things are going too spoil – in the final, for example ? It should this time fight Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig) once it will be transformed into the terrible Cheetah. Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, will be Maxwell Lord, a wealthy business man’s intentions unclear.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives the June 3, 2020 in the rooms. Below you’ll find the other images revealed Entertainment Weekly :