Check out the new clip of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

The images of “Rain on me”, duo highly anticipated of the two great stars of the american pop, were released Friday at 13h, the time in new york. Here they are…
The song, which will be released on the album Chromatica Lady Gaga, the output of which is scheduled for next week, it recalls the futuristic world and colorful “Stupid Love”, released in late February. The output of this duo coincides with the date of the bombing of Manchester, which has caused the death of 22 people, just after the concert of the american singer Ariana Grande, the may 22, 2017.