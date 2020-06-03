Check out the new horror movie with Emilia Clarke !

It is a new horror anthology that brings together eight horror films featuring a young woman who goes from nightmares imaginary nightmares real.

Murder Manual involves an impressive list of directors contributors such as Douglas Keeve, Toni Tikkanen, Nour Wazzi, or Robin Whitten. The orginalité in this anthology, is that each filmmaker brings his own vision of things, its own mode of operation and its own atmosphere. The film will present stories of zombies, slashers masked and even paranormal entities to biblical proportions. Each story is structurally connected, the film is already available on Amazon Prime US for other countries it will have to be patient !