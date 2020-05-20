Check out the new music video “Courage is” by Céline Dion

You hear his new titles for a few weeks on France Bleu, Celine Dion unveils her new video on the internet : that of “Courage”. Courageit is also the name of the twelfth studio album of the star, waited for the 15 Novemberthe first English-language album in six years.

A hymn to the resilience

The clip minimalist and poignant, black-and-white, begins with a message from Celine Dion :

We all need courage to face our demons and bring us up. It is only at this moment that one can truly begin to live.

It then follows a sequence of sober, black-and-white, directed by Oh. Celine Dion is the only one in front of the camera, as in front of life which has not spared : “Because it’s not easy When you’re not with me This world of madness Goes faster now“(Because this is not easy, when you’re not with me. This crazy world is going faster now). In an exclusive interview for France Bleu, the singer was delivered on the ambitions of this album, “intimate“.

VIDEO – clip of “Courage” the new title of Céline Dion