Check out the remix of ” If you had My Love “

Jennifer is still one of the stars essential for your generation! 20 years ago, has achieved the feat of scoring all the listeners, thanks to its success, If You Had My Love. A first great success of the star who came from the Bronx, that’s going to get to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Carried by this enthusiasm for the song of your album, The 6 was then sold over 6 million copies around the planet.

Since the 90s, Jennifer Lopez has become one of the icons of the song. A fixture in the music scene, the artist knows that the consecration of the past year by delivering an incredible performance at halftime of the Superbowl, next to Shakira. Now, she wants to celebrate the twenty years of his tube If you had My Love. To do this, and to the delight of her fans, she offers a remixed version of the song. A new version that has worked in partnership with the Cyber Jungle. This beautiful surprise arrived in time to wait for his hearing before the upcoming release of his ninth album.