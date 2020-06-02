Check out the schedule of concerts in streaming which will be held from 1 to 7 June

Let’s see, let’s make a space for our peace of mind and our emotional stability, even if it is just a little bit longer. And it is that this weekend has been very strong in terms of news around the world, that if SpaceX and NASA arrived at the international space Station after an attempt to take off failed, if the thing is on fire in the United States due to the protests against racism and the abuse of authority – and it has become heavy yesterday evening because Trump was a refugee in a bunker in the same residence-, etc

Or, rather … let’s make a space of 2020, as well as this weekend has been pretty busy, actually the whole year was the same, and who better than music to relieve themselves for a moment? Already there, we have also seen that the concerts are slowly beginning to see the light of day in countries where the quarantine is already “lifted”, and we even attended the Combination of protection against the coronavirus designed for concertsBut the reality is that we still have a little time before having to go to a live concert here in Mexico.

So, while this occurs, we leave you here the list of concerts in streaming our friends At full volume have been put in place for this week. By the way, pay attention to “Expensive promotion 2020“YouTube, which will be a” graduation “virtual, which will bring together the leaders, celebrities and creators of content inspiring platform. But here it is interesting, because there will be speakers such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and even Malala Yousafzai, to see if they say something about the current situation in the neighbouring country. (Click here if you want to see the full schedule of the week).

Concerts from 1 to 7 June

Waxahatchee – Performing American Weekend –Noonchorus – 06/01 – 20: 00

Miley Cyrus – Bright Minded – Instagram – 06/03 – 13: 30

Whitney – Live – Noonchorus – 06/04 – 19: 00

Citibanamex Conecta – Festival virtual – Site Web – 05 and 06/06 – All day

Dear Class of 2020 – the Virtual Festival – YouTube – 06/06 – All day

Steel Panther – Concert to save the world – Web Site – 06/07 – 16: 00

Train – live – Website – 06/07 – 20: 00