Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Selena Gomez
Journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg sharing a selfie with the singer, “Lose You To Love Me” at the Met Gala 2016.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Blasberg take a selfie grin at the Met Gala 2014.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
A snapshot of a new KimYe at the Met Gala 2016.
Kim Kardashian West
This is a group of four! Oliver Rousteing, Rachel RoyKim and Derek pose for a selfie group at the Met Gala 2013.
Anne Hathaway
the diaries princess The actor strikes a pose at the Met gala 2015.
Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz
Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala 2015.
Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson
the Small fires everywhere actor and Almost famous actor poses for a selfie at the Met Gala 2015.
Reese Witherspoon
Another selfie adorable of Reese and Derek at the Met Gala!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The parents have a rest! Our couple preferred, Chrissy and John, strikes a pose at the Met Gala.
Jared Leto
Leto, his head and Derek takes a selfie at the Met Gala 2019.
Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora
Gang girl selfie! Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora take a selfie iconic at the Met Gala 2013.
Lily Allen
The singer of “Smile” takes the pose before the Met Gala 2014.