Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

By
Kim Lee
-
0
33


Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Selena Gomez

Journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg sharing a selfie with the singer, “Lose You To Love Me” at the Met Gala 2016.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Blasberg take a selfie grin at the Met Gala 2014.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

A snapshot of a new KimYe at the Met Gala 2016.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

This is a group of four! Oliver Rousteing, Rachel RoyKim and Derek pose for a selfie group at the Met Gala 2013.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

the diaries princess The actor strikes a pose at the Met gala 2015.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz

Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala 2015.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson

the Small fires everywhere actor and Almost famous actor poses for a selfie at the Met Gala 2015.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Another selfie adorable of Reese and Derek at the Met Gala!

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The parents have a rest! Our couple preferred, Chrissy and John, strikes a pose at the Met Gala.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Jared Leto

Leto, his head and Derek takes a selfie at the Met Gala 2019.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora

Gang girl selfie! Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora take a selfie iconic at the Met Gala 2013.

Check out the selfies of gala in the most emblematic of Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg / Instagram

Lily Allen

The singer of “Smile” takes the pose before the Met Gala 2014.

Related Post:  Karol G share "Follow", Lady Gaga makes a big announcement, Kygo back... check out the good news of the day! Actually Karol G



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here