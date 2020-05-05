Check out the stars of the best-dressed of the history of the Met gala

There are red carpets, and then there is the the Met gala.

For many fans of pop culture, on the first Monday of may is synonymous with evening the most glamorous and stylish of New York.

But because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has, of course, announced in march as the gala at the Met by 2020 was postponed to an undetermined date.

Even if we’ll have to wait a certain time before you see the stars dissect the theme “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, which ponders on the mode and its relation to the time, we were not able to prevent us from celebrating, however, the annual event that brings together athletes, politicians, musicians, actors and other public figures.

We decided to do a little retrospective and compile the many familiar faces who showed their support at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And, yes, we have done our best to choose the looks of the most fabulous, creative, and simply unforgettable in the past decades.

Of Lady Gaga to Rihanna through the princess Diana and Joan Riversit is time to applaud the guests that we were blown away by their look.