check out the trailer for the new season !

In a few days, the 18th January next, the emission The Voice will return for a new season with new coaches. And in the trailer currently airing on TF1, this “new quartet of coaches unreleased“, composed of Lara Fabian, Amel Bent, Marc Lavoine and Pascal Obispo is ready to do anything to tear the new talentsL

Will also be back Nikos Aliagas and Karine Ferri, who will be at the presentation contest, which focuses on the new features for this ninth season.

It is in a room in paris (whose name remains confidential for the time being) that will be shot all the episodes filmed directly after the events of “battles” and “K. O.”, which are used to finalise the four teams. As for the final, it could well be surprises, especially for coaches. In fact, only the public will hold the fate of the candidates in his hands, which means that the result of the voting could give rise to a situation never seen before : one or more coaches will find themselves perhaps without any talent to defend at the end of the adventure, if the viewers had not supported his team until the end… the competition is soon to be launched !

Victory Chailloux