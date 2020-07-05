Check out the transformations of the stars of the most surprising of the week

Keeping up with the Kardashian was a little more difficult than usual this week.

Not only Kim Kardashian debuted one of her changes of hair, the most spectacular to date, but the super-private Rob Kardashian he returned to the mind-blowing social media this week, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor. Oh, and Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a glimpse of what it would look like without eyebrows, and was no doubt amazed.

Join the brothers and sisters Kardashian with a couple of changes this week was JoJo Siwawhile the popular users of youtube has made its debut not one, but two new looks in the space of a few days, a Riverdale The star went on Instagram to show his beard of quarantine, and one of the stars of the reality tv showed off her journey of weight loss, in recent months, posting a selfie to show all your hard work. Photos or not, and all of those things, you know?