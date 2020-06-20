Check out the voice-overs in French hollywood stars

While most of them do not speak French, you are hiding behind the French voices of Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Will Smith or Tom Cruise ? Check out the voice in off of these hollywood stars.

Partners French have marked the career of a movie star from his debut. However, despite the fact that their voices are so familiar, their names remain a mystery to many. For this reason, here are four voice-overs in French hollywood stars.

JULIA ROBERTS

The actress Céline Monsarrat is the French voice of the american actress Julia Roberts. As a reminder, it is this last, the american actress, 52 years of age, who embodies the lovely Vivian Ward in the movie “Pretty Woman” in 1990.

The famous Julia Roberts has had many roles in blockbuster movies such as “Back home”, “The Wedding of my best friend” or even “thunderbolt in Notting Hill”.

In regards to his French voice, Céline Monsarrat, she accompanies him from his role in “Mystic Pizza” (1988). It is also the French voice of many other actresses, like Lea Thompson, Melina Kanakaredes, Sissy Spacek, or even Sharon Stone.

WILL SMITH

We can say that the French actor Greg Germain is associated with the famous american actor Will Smith. Actor, stage director, and the director of French theatre, Greg Germain also lends his voice to that of Will Smith in most of his screen roles.

Therefore, the French actor 72-year-old provides the voice French regular of Will Smith from 1992. Accompanies man in his fifty years in several films including “Men In Black 1, 2, 3”, “Suicide Squad” or “Bad Boys for Life” (2020). Greg Germain is the first actor that has been dubbed the French voice Will Smith.

Apart from Will Smith, Greg Germain also doubles as the voice of many other actors such as Michael Winslow, Ron Canada, and Dorian Harewood.

TOM CRUISE

With respect to Tom Cruise, this is one of the most emblematic in the middle of the dubbing that does talk once in the French version. He is an actor, artistic director and the director, Jean-Philippe Puymartin.

The French actor of the 60 years of age, lends his voice to that of Tom Cruise, since the release of the movie “Interview with a vampire” in 1994.

We hear his voice in several other films of fifty years, as in the saga of “Mission impossible” from the 3 pane, in the movie “The Last Samurai”, “The Mummy” or even in the movie “Barry Seal : American Traffic”.

Despite his multiple careers in the world of cinema, Jean-Philippe Puymartin is also the French voice for several movie stars such as Tom Hanks, Christian Slater, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Dacascos and many others.

BRUCE WILLIS

Become a superstar in the united States since the decade of the 80s thanks to her role in the series “moonlight” in the year 1987, Bruce Willis owes his French voice of Patrick Poivey. The latter always accompanied of his character in close to a hundred films and series.

However, it should be noted that, recently, Patrick Poivey he died at the age of 72 years on Tuesday 16 June 2020.

If Patrick Poivey would never be the French voice of Bruce Willis after his death, the american actor, on the other hand can rely on the voice of the actor Bernard Métraux, who doubled the actor of 56 years in top titles such as “The Fifth Element” (1997).

THE TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO PATRICK POIVEY

Shortly after the death of the famous actor and voice actor Patrick Poivey, several personalities from the film and television made a beautiful tribute through the social networks.