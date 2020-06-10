Check out these concept art of Loki in Thor : Ragnarok

Released in 2017, the film Thor : Ragnarok is the third film dedicated to the super-hero divine Marvel. It was a huge success, managed to conquer the hearts of the fans and the press. Then, of course, the son of Odin will be entitled to a fourth film, which will be dedicated to it for the first time in the Film world of Marvel ! Next year Thor : Love and Thunder will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor, Tessa Thompson in the Valkyrie, and especially that of Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster ! But no mistake, this is the film Thor : Ragnarok we are interested in today. Yes, if a fan was pointing a finger at a subtle wink to the franchise The Legend of Zelda in the film directed by Taika Waititi, it is now a question of concept art of a character well-appreciated by fans of Marvel. Yes, I’m talking, of course, Loki !

The concept art of Loki in Thor : Ragnarok

While we wait with anticipation as Loki reveals himself in his own television series on Disney+, we must show patients. But you can count on Aleksi Briclot for coaxing us in the meantime. Yes, Aleksi Briclot is one of the concept artists who worked on the film Thor: Ragnarok. And since it is a good guys, it was good enough to share with us on the Instagram concept art of Loki in the full battle dress to the film by Taika Waititi, and that was released two and a half years now.

If in the color, nothing’s shocking, the artist likes to say that the pose and his shoulders reminded may be a little too much another super-hero, living under the water this time : Aquaman. The attention has been focused to the material that is Loki as the leather or the fur. And his helmet seems more protective but one can imagine that the team of the film has opted for a headset most revealing in the final version so that the viewer could fully appreciate Tom Hiddleston…