Chef reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s greatest weakness

The 94-year-old English monarch has very discreet tastes for food and this has been revealed by the ex-Kensington Palace chef …

According to the English newspaper The Independent, Darren McGrady, a former Kensington Palace chef, revealed what Queen Elizabeth II usually eats for a whole day. Perhaps your healthy diet is the secret to your longevity and alertness.

“Her Majesty usually starts the day with a simple cup of tea and biscuits, followed by a bowl of cereal,” he said.

At lunchtime, the English monarch chooses a dish with fewer carbohydrates.

“It is usually a small portion of grilled fish or chicken accompanied by wilted spinach, zucchini, or salad,” he reveals.

Her Majesty, however, always reserves space for an afternoon treat.

“You can have a small portion of scones with jam and cream, with the jam spread first,” he says.

And while the queen likes her daily meal in small portions, the 94-year-old monarch also likes sweets and has a great soft spot for chocolates.

“She is absolutely addicted to chocolate,” he said. “Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on it, she would choose,” McGrady revealed.

Of course, there are always times when a particular meal will not please Her Majesty.

According to McGrady, the queen does not like strong flavors, such as garlic and onion: “The Queen does not like garlic … we could never use it at Buckingham Palace,” he said.

But even if the monarch is not a fan of a particular meal, her etiquette training clearly prevents her from verbally criticizing the dish. Instead, the Queen opts for more subtle tactics to convey the message that ‘they shouldn’t make that dish again’.

“His Majesty will communicate his dislike for a meal through the written word. She has a little book on the table and she usually leaves a note that says ‘I don’t want this again’ or something like that, ”McGrady explained.

This week, around Christmas, the official Buckingham Palace profile on Instagram published the recipe for one of the Queen’s favorite desserts, a Christmas pudding.