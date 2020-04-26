Cherry : a new overview of a new Tom Holland in the film of the brothers Russo

Tom Holland, the interpreter of Spider-Man, holds the principal role in the upcoming film the brothers Russo : “Cherry “. It is revealed in a new photo where it appears totally unrecognizable.
After having revolutionised the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame, the brothers Russo are preparing for their next film. A project that has nothing to do with the Marvel superheroes. One way for them to break their image established and propose something new. For the occasion, they take with them the young Tom Holland, who plays including Spider-Man in the MCU. The project is called Cherry, and is inspired by a true story.
Cherry talking about a former military doctor in the Dutch army. Suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, he is forced to commit robberies to feed his drug addiction. Based on the autobiographical book by Nico Walker, Cherry represents a big step in the career of Tom Holland and the brothers Russo. They want to, without a doubt, getting rid of the doctrine Marvel to prove that they are capable of doing something other than blockbusters big-budget.
Tom Holland, unrecognizable in Cherry
The brothers Russo have embellished their account Instagram a new official image of Cherry. A photo that provides a glimpse of a new Tom Holland. Taken during the assembly process, the photograph in question shows the actor sporting a new hair cut. It seems to represent an ambiguous character, introverted, or even dangerous. He will propose in Cherry the main character : Nico Walker.
The feature film is produced by the box AGBO, who belongs to the brothers Russo. The scenario is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot. The rest of the cast consists, for the moment, in the other, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Ciara Bravo and Michael Gandolfini.
From 2005 to 2006, Nico Walker was a physician for the army in Iraq and has participated in more than 250 missions. After his return to civil life, he suffered from psychological disorders, important, before falling into heroin. To finance his addiction, he was robbed 10 banks around Cleveland in the space of four months from December 2010. He was arrested in April 2011, pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to a term of eleven years in prison.
In 2013, while Walker was behind bars, he was in a relationship with BuzzFeed. This has led to a correspondence with Matthew Johnson, an editor of the independent press. Johnson has sent books to Walker and encouraged him to write about his life. He has spent nearly four years to write his memoirs. The novel that resulted, Cherry, was published by Alfred A. Knopf and door on “the horrors of war and drug addiction “. Nico Walker should be out of jail in November 2020.
