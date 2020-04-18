Chicharito, eliminated from tournament FIFA 20 before Dybala

Editorial Mediotiempo

The mexican Javier Hernandez it was removed from the most unlikely of the Tournament FIFA 20 so-called ‘Champlay’ that Paulo Dybala organized to benefit the Red Cross of Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

Chicharito empataba to a goal with the argentine but he was the Internet and could no longer re-connect, so that Dybala advanced to the Semifinals, where it missed out to Dominic Thiem.

JAMES, CHAMPION OF THE TEAM EUROPE OF THE ‘CHAMPLAY’

The colombian James Rodriguez was proclaimed champion of the ‘Champlay’ in team Europe after defeating argentine Paulo Dybala.

In the debut of the tournament, James, who chose to Liverpoolfaced Sergio “Kun” Aguerowhile in the second encounter, he confronted the basket player Facundo Campazzo the defeated 4-2 to be measured finally to Paulo Dybala, who played with the Real Madrid.

James went on advantage quickly, but Dybala it tied for the first time. In the snap, the colombian has defined the meeting with four more goals and came away with the victory (5-1) and the title of the Tea, Europe in this ‘Champlay’.

Tomorrow you will be confronted by the team LATAM: Schwartzman vs. Paulo Londra, Chinese, Darin vs. Eduardo “Toto” Salvio, Filipe Luis vs. Maluma and Juan Monaco vs. Resident.

Start the ‘Champlay’, tournament FIFA 20 ???? pro funds @CruzRojaArg SAB

⚽️????????Dybala/Chicharito⚽️????????

⚽️????????Aguero/James⚽️????????

????????????Campazzo/L. Walls⚽️????????

????????????Di Vaio/Thiem???????????? DOM

????????????Schwartzman/P. Londra????????????????

????????????Darin/Salvio⚽️????????

⚽️????????Felipe Luis/Maluma????????????????

????????????????Resident/Pico Monaco???????????? pic.twitter.com/iYhkRoZuM6 — Julian Pará (@JulianCaperaB) April 18, 2020

The tournament is conveyed through the accounts of Facebook Live several of the participants, while the donations are made by Free Market and his method of Market Paymentwhich will be the bridge to that the donated money reaches the right way to the Red Cross.