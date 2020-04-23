Chicharito Hernndez: “I’m one of the best players in the world, even though it has lasted for a party”

By
James Reno
-
0
32


Mexicans for the world Remember your step-by Real Madrid

Hern
Hernndez in your step with the Madrid, along with Cristiano and James.
AP

To five years of the night of ensueo for Javier Hernndez in his time at Real Madrid, when a goal of the author delete the Atltico Madrid in a few the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Chicharito outlines a smile to remember your hazaa in the Estadio Santiago Bernabu.

“At that time they were injured Bale and Benzema; Ancelotti told me that this was my opportunity and co, in m, fortunately I was able to make the goal, after reading a Christian (gave the pass of both agnico)”, what confes in a Live Instagram with Sergio Dipp, a journalist for ESPN.

The now player of LA Galaxy today, make that afternoon in Madrid, when I was in the cspide of the football world.

“It was like a graduation; I am one of the best players in the world, even though it has lasted 10 seconds or a party, I went to Europe for quality, not quantity”, to you.



Related Post:  Chivas: Three players led the Flock to comply with rule 20/11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here