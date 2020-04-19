Chicharito, Pele and Maradona applaud doctors for fight vs COVID-19

Javier Hernandez, the ChicharitoDiego Armando Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo are some of the players that were added to recognize the doctors and nurses who work in front of the pandemic coronavirus or COVID19. In the video you can also see mexican players such as Luis Hernandez, the Matador, Charlyn Corral, Pavel Pardo.

Through a video, several stars of the football decided to provide an “infinite round of applause for all health professionals and other professionals who continue to work as true heroes”.

“The Heroes of #Humanity are facing the #COVID19 #we will Win #WeWillWin #FIFA”, was the video through which FIFA supported this initiative, various players in recognition of the people who attend the global health emergency.

The initiative added around 50 athletes from the soccer boys and girls as David Beckham, Fabio Cannavaro, Zinedine Zidane, Iker Casillas, Gerard Pique, Alexia Putellas, Sergio Ramos, Nicole Reigner, Wendie Renard, Roberto Carlos, James Rodriguez, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Virginia Torrecilla, Yaya Toure, Marco van Basten, amongst others.

The campaign has been published in several digital channels of FIFA and will be updated with new clips of other players from all over the world.