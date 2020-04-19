Chicharito suffered ‘theft,’ and was removed from the Champlay after tying with Dybala

Championships virtual are on the rise, as an alternative to the suspension of the top leagues in the world by the pandemic, by coronavirus. It was as well as Paulo Dybala and Diego Schwartzman they set up a small tournament between friends, athletes and artists to raise funds called ChamPlay.

The representative of Mexico, Javier Hernandez he made his debut against Paulo Dybala, being the Liverpool the team chosen for this match. And even though it started in the best way with a goal of Fabinhothings got worse after the tie of the argentine footballer by means of Karim Benzema on 37 minutes.

No one expected what was to come, as the match was suspended with a 1-1 draw due to problems in the internet connection, resulting in an unexplainable way, the elimination of Chicharito of ChamPlay by the decision of the organizers. Now Dybala will play the Semi-finals of the championship virtual.

It is worth remembering that all proceeds will be donated to the Red Crosswho is providing health assistance to the most vulnerable populations for pandemic COVID-19 that is gripping the whole world.

