“Chicharito” would travel to Mexico; Tomás Balcázar hospitalized

The scorer historical of the Mexican Javier Hernandez, I would be back in our country and would fly to the destination of Guadalajara in the coming days.

His grandfather, Thomas Balcázar is hospitalized in a clinic in the Pearl Guadalajara after present health complications. The member of the `Campeonísimo red and white it has a state of health delicate, so that his grandson, Javier Hernandez, would be visiting in the next few days.

Since its debut in the First Division, “Chicharito” has always shown a special connection with his grandfather, being a key part in the life of Javier.

Who is Tomás Balcázar?

Tomás Balcázar, grandfather of “Chicharito” and father-in-law of Javier Hernández (father). He played for the Guadalajara and was champion in the season 56-57. After this, he retired and formed part of the coaching staff led by Javier de la Torre, at the time of the `Campeonísimo.

In National team, he participated in the World Cup of Switzerland 54, where he saw minutes in the match against France, even getting on the scoreboard, something that emulated “Chicharito” in south Africa in 2010.

AJ