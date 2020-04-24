Chicken Briseño revealed that she had the opportunity to play in Real Madrid or Manchester City

Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseñoelement Chivas, revealed that she had the opportunity to play in the lower categories of two major Europe: Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“After becoming champion of the world (with the Tri Sub 17) I had the opportunity to go to the Real Madrid CastillaI had the opportunity to sign the group’s Manchester Citywith the Mallorca or a Russian team”, he mentioned the defense in ChivasTV.

However, Briseño he confessed that the lack of information and fear prevented him from forming his career in the football Old Continent.

“At the age of 17 was free, it was only to pay the right training, and I think that gave me a little bit of fear, I said, ‘better stay, consolidarte in Mexico’, but I never imagined it was going to fill of aliens, which would end the rule of the 20/11,” he said.

Also, the player revealed that when he was 20 years old he was very close to emigrating to the Seria A. “I had a pre-contract, do not sign it, with the Sassuolo of Italy,” he said.

Despite all the opportunities he had to play in Europe, Briseño be happy for being now in the ranks of the Herd Sacred. “I do not regret because I am in the Chivas, on the computer the more important of Mexico and I am very happy, a little or a lot I’m happy of what I have done,” he said.

