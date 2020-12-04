CHILLY? RIHANNA THINKS ABOUT RAISING THE TEMPERATURE WITH HER NEW PHOTOS IN LINGERIE

Brrr … chilly? Luckily Rihanna came to raise the temperature on Instagram!
The superstar stars in the new campaign of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line – the shots are so hot that your toes will thaw. LOL
In the campaign images, Rihanna plays the role of the Ice Queen and poses in a bra with a large bow and cut-out detail that reveals a sensual underboob, paired with flounced shorts that taper to flatter the hips and thighs. Complete the look: a cascade of diamonds, gloves, and Parisian in white latex.