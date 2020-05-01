Chiltern Firehouse wins the fight to open a café-terrace

One of the nightclubs most popular in London will be allowed to open a café parisian-style despite dozens of complaints from the neighbours.

The council of Westminster has approved plans for Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone to accommodate an outdoor seating area at a meeting this week.

The venue listed at grade II has been authorized to install 10 tables and 20 chairs, half the number initially requested. The committee said that the plan would be reviewed after 12 months. The opening hours of the new coffee shop has also been reduced from 23 h to 20 h and nine radiators external “harmful to the environment” have been removed from the application.

The application has attracted 88 objections and 128 letters of support, but advisers have said they received a flood of email against the plans in the hours leading up to the planning meeting.

Celebs at Chiltern Firehouse – in pictures

1/15 Stay casual

Bradley Cooper and girlfriend model Suki Waterhouse was seen at Chiltern Firehouse in London together on Wednesday night.

Splash News

2/15 without effort

The model Suki Waterhouse has posted a beauty without effort on a night out with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper at Chiltern Firehouse

Splash News

3/15 Nu

Lily Allen captures the attention of people outside of the hideout of celebrities in a top designed with a naked torso

Splash News

4/15 birthday boy

Suki Waterhouse, Lily Allen and Kylie Minogue dressed attended the birthday of Noel Gallagher on the scene

5/15 romantic Night

Charlie Brooker and his wife Konnie Huq enjoyed an evening in the place in the starry

(Photo credit: Blitz Pictures / REX)

Blitz Pictures / Rex

6/15 Sing the praises of the restaurant

The starlet pop Ellie Goulding wore a crop top and a mini skirt on a night out in 34 years at Mayfair

7/15 Behavior of the model

Jo Wood arrives at the hotspot of celebrities for an evening

Rex

8/15 Spice sporty

Rita Ora dressed in a tracksuit trend

9/15 Discover the

The actress Margot Robbie has created a pretty dress with heels, casual

10/15 Hear-the roar

Katy Perry arrives at the fire station in the hottest part of the capital

11/15 To visit absolutely

Where there has been a meeting place nice to London, there’s Sadie Frost

12/15 social Butterfly

Jemima Khan arrived without her boyfriend Russell Brand

13/15 Hat on

Aaron Paul has a bit of a laugh

14/15 happy Couple

Kelly Brook and David Mcintosh seem to be loved

Splash News

15/15 BFFs

Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne seen arriving together at Chiltern Firehouse

Splash News

The chairman of the committee, James Spencer, said: “I sympathize with the residents because, in the opinion of all, the fire station has not been a good neighbor … But I find it hard to see a policy that we could use to refuse this request which would not be reversed. charm. “The plans have been adopted in two votes to one.

In recent months, the hotel has organized the evening of the betrothal of princess Beatrice and events the Brit Awards.

