Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez would be on the way to reconciliation

After being destroyed in the media, it is said that they could join for a possible pregnancy.

After Chiquis Rivera’s meeting with Lorenzo Méndez in El Paso, Texas, rumors of a possible reconciliation of the couple grow, and that the reason could be that the singer was expecting a baby.

Much controversy caused Chiquis’s presence in El Paso, where the interpreter is for work reasons. There are several versions about it since they had met to finalize details of the divorce until Chiquis is pregnant and this would have reconciled them again.

Neither Chiquis nor Lorenzo has made statements about it, so so far all that is said is speculation. But if it is a baby, that will not take long to be visible to everyone.