CELEBRITIES

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez would be on the way to reconciliation

Posted on

After being destroyed in the media, it is said that they could join for a possible pregnancy.

After Chiquis Rivera’s meeting with Lorenzo Méndez in El Paso, Texas, rumors of a possible reconciliation of the couple grow, and that the reason could be that the singer was expecting a baby.

Much controversy caused Chiquis’s presence in El Paso, where the interpreter is for work reasons. There are several versions about it since they had met to finalize details of the divorce until Chiquis is pregnant and this would have reconciled them again.

Neither Chiquis nor Lorenzo has made statements about it, so so far all that is said is speculation. But if it is a baby, that will not take long to be visible to everyone.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top